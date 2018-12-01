UPTET 2018: Revised answer key released at upbasiceduboard.gov.in, here’s how to check

The revised answer key for UPTET 2018 has been released on Friday. Candidates can check it on its official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Earlier, the preliminary answer key was released on November 22, 2018 after which objections were invited. Candidates could challenge the answer key before 6 pm, November 23. More than 12 answers were found wrong in the answer key that was released earlier.

How to download the final answer key

Visit the official website of UP Board

You will find two links of primary and upper primary UPTET 2018 answer keys.

Click on the required link

A PDF file will open containing the answer key

Download the file.

The final result will be prepared on the basis of this revised UPTET 2018 answer key. Candidates can expect UPTET 2018 result soon.

A record 17.80 lakh aspiring teachers had registered for UPTET 2018 being organised by Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA).

The exam is being conducted to recruit over 95,000 teachers.

The exam for higher- primary teachers was conducted between 3 pm to 5:30 pm while for the primary teachers the timing was 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 08:54 IST