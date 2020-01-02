e-paper
Home / Education / UPTET 2019 admit card, here’s how to download

UPTET 2019 admit card, here’s how to download

UPTET 2019 admit card released. Candidates who have successfully registered for UPTET 2019 can login using their registration number and password to download their admit card.

education Updated: Jan 02, 2020 17:33 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPTET 2019 admit card
         

Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) admit card has been released. Candidates can download their admit card online at updeled.gov.in. The UPTET 2019 will be conducted on January 8, 2020.

Candidates who have successfully registered for UPTET 2019 can login using their registration number and password to download their admit card.

Earlier, UPTET 2019 was to be held on December 22, 2019. However, two days prior to the said exam (on December 20) it was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances especially due to anti CAA protest across the state. Over 1.6 million candidates have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2019.

Candidates who have already downloaded the admit card issued earlier for the December 22 exam can also download the revised admit card. The newly released admit card has the revised date of exam printed on it while the rest of the information remains the same.

Candidates who have passed BTC, BEd or other National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) approved courses can appear in this test so as to become eligible to appear in Teacher’s Recruitment Exam—the final hurdle for a candidate to become a teacher in government-run primary and upper primary schools.

How to download UPTET 2019 Admit card:

Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in

Click on the tab that reads UPTET Admit Card 2019

Click on the link that reads sign in to download UPTET Admit Card 2019

Key in your registration number and the OTP.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

