UPTET admit card 2019 to be released on this date at updeled.gov.in

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 14:50 IST

Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test Admit card 2019 will be released on December 12, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at updeled.gov.in from December 12 onwards. The UPTET 2019 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 2019, at various examination center spreads across Uttar Pradesh. The registration for the UPTET 2019 exam began on November 1, 2019.

The last date for the candidates to register for the exam was November 20, 2019, while the last date to deposit the fee was November 21, 2019. A total of 16,34,249 candidates have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2019.

As per information received at Prayagraj-based Exam Regulatory Authority, UP from National Informatics Centre (NIC), a total of 10,68,912 candidates have registered to appear in the exam at primary level while 5,65,337 have done so for the upper-primary level, said Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, exam regulatory authority, UP.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination center or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the exam.