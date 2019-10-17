e-paper
Utkal University Result declared for BA, BSc and BCom 1st sem students at uuems.in

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, uuems.in.

education Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:01 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Utkal University declares the result for BA, BSc and BCom 1st sem students on its official website. (Screengrab)
Utkal University has released the +3 first semester results of BA, BSc and BCom regular exam 2018 on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, uuems.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Provisional Result Of +3 1st Semester (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular CBCS EXAM-2018 (2018 Admission Batch)’

3.You will be directed to a new page

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Results will appear on the display screen

6.Download the results and take a print out of it for future reference.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 16:01 IST

