Uttar Pradesh PCS 2016 result declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, Kanpur’s Jaijeet Kaur Hora tops, check merit list here

UPPSC PCS Results 2016: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday declared the final results of the PCS-2016 examination, which was held for filling up 633 posts.

Jaijeet Kaur Hora of Khushalpuri, Kanpur, topped the examination while Vinod Kumar Pandey of Pratapgarh district secured the second spot followed by Navdeep Shukla of Naini in Prayagraj district bagging the third position.

Prakhar Uttam of Bindki, Fatehpur, secured the fourth position in the examination. Satish Chandra Tripathi of Sidharth Nagar was fifth.

The results have been made available on the commission’s website www.uppsc.nic.in

In all, 1,935 examinees had appeared in the final round of the examination for 633 posts comprising 26 categories of posts, including that of deputy collector and deputy superintendent of police. Only 630 candidates were declared successful in the same. Three posts of assistant employment officers remained vacant as none of the applicants had opted for them. There were 53 posts of deputy collector and 52 of Dy SP.

The maximum 263 posts were of nayab tehsildar. There were 14 posts of assistant commissioner (trade tax), 21 posts of block development officer (BDO), seven posts of district probation officer, one post of assistant commissioner (industry) and 14 posts of deputy registrar. The preliminary exam was held on March 20, 2016 and its results were declared on May 27, 2016.

As many as 2,50,696 candidates had taken the preliminary examination and 14,615 were declared successful.

The mains examination was held on September 20, 2016 and October 8, 2016 in Prayagraj and Lucknow. The interview was held on January 24, 2019.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 08:21 IST