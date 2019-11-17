e-paper
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurates virtual class project

education Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:57 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.(HT file)
         

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday inaugurated virtual class project for government secondary schools

The state government has already connected 150 schools with the project and 350 will be linked in the next 15 days.

Rawat said that the government are improving education in the state with the help of technology. “We took a decision and now Uttarakhand has become the first state to start virtual classroom. Around 1.90 lakh students will be benefitted,” he said.

“No technology can replace teachers in an education system but schools with a shortage of teachers will definitely benefit from the new technology,” the Chief Minister added.

The government is establishing 52 virtual classrooms in Almora, 10 in Bageshwar, 45 in Chamoli, 15 in Champawat, 46 in Dehradun, 10 in Haridwar, 61 in Nainital, 82 in Paudi, 40 in Pithoragarh, 21 in Rudraprayag and 52 in Tehri.

