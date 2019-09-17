e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 17, 2019

Uttarakhand Education minister seeks report on shortage of teachers

Discussing the skewed teacher-student ratio in primary schools and recruitment of teachers of lecturer posts in secondary schools, the minister asked officials to submit a report with details of schools where more number of teachers are deployed along with a list of schools where number of teachers are lesser than required.

education Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttrakhand Education minister Arvind Pandey seeks report on shortage of teachers
Uttrakhand Education minister Arvind Pandey seeks report on shortage of teachers(twitter/Arvind Pandey )
         

State education minister Arvind Pandey on Monday asked the education department to submit a report within 15 days on the schools where there is a shortage of teachers.

The minister gave the instructions while conducting a review meeting with officials from the education department at the state secretariat.

Discussing the skewed teacher-student ratio in primary schools and recruitment of teachers of lecturer posts in secondary schools, the minister asked officials to submit a report with details of schools where more number of teachers are deployed along with a list of schools where number of teachers are lesser than required.

VS Rawat, additional director for elementary education at the state education department said, “We will be submitting the list within 15 days after which teachers would be reshuffled as per further orders. Recruitments would be made or teachers from places where they are more in number will be transferred to schools which do not have enough teachers.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 13:54 IST

tags
trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionPM Modi 69th BirthdayPM Modi Gujarat VisitXiaomi Event 2020Narendra ModiAngad BediPriyanka ChopraUnbelievable reviewLIC AssistantOPPO Reno AceJEE 2020Vishwakarma PujaKatrina KaifXiaomi Mi TV
Top News
latest news
Education News
don't miss