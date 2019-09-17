Uttarakhand Education minister seeks report on shortage of teachers

education

State education minister Arvind Pandey on Monday asked the education department to submit a report within 15 days on the schools where there is a shortage of teachers.

The minister gave the instructions while conducting a review meeting with officials from the education department at the state secretariat.

Discussing the skewed teacher-student ratio in primary schools and recruitment of teachers of lecturer posts in secondary schools, the minister asked officials to submit a report with details of schools where more number of teachers are deployed along with a list of schools where number of teachers are lesser than required.

VS Rawat, additional director for elementary education at the state education department said, “We will be submitting the list within 15 days after which teachers would be reshuffled as per further orders. Recruitments would be made or teachers from places where they are more in number will be transferred to schools which do not have enough teachers.”

