Uttarakhand schools open after over seven months following norms of social distancing, sanitisation

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 18:59 IST

While strictly following the guidelines and preventive norms against spread of Covid-19, schools in Uttarakhand opened after a gap of over seven months on Monday for students of class 10 and 12.

Anand Bharadwaj, chief education officer of Haridwar district said that students mandatorily wore face masks and were asked to bring water bottles from their homes only.

“Adhering to social distancing norms is prime focus with sanitizers provided to every teacher and classroom. Sanitization of classes and school premise on a daily basis is being ensured,” said Bharadwaj.

Anupam Jagga, principal of Delhi Public School, Ranipur said that circles were painted at the school gate to follow six feet distance while entering, sanitizer stands were put in place at various points and thermal screening was done mandatorily of all teaching and non-teaching staff and students.

In Nainital district, all government and government aided schools were functioning on Monday.

DK Pant, principal of MB Inter college in Haldwani said “We have allowed only 50% students in the classes. There are around 110 students in 10th and around 100 students in 12th class. But we called only 50% of the students following the alphabetical order. Students with names starting with the letters A to M attended class on Monday and those with N to Z will come on Tuesday.”

Students from class 10 were called in the morning shift while those from class 12 were asked to attend classes in the afternoon shift. Only 12 children are being allowed to sit in a class room and children who are not wearing masks have been given masks.

In Mussoorie, Hindi medium schools affiliated to Uttarakhand Board of education opened on Monday while the English medium schools affiliated to ICSC board remained shut.

Anil Chaudhry, a teacher from Wynberg Allen School in Mussoorie said, “Our term for the year will end on November 30 and as we are a boarding school, it was decided to keep the school closed this year as it would be problematic for children from different states to first travel and go back within a month.”

The school management has decided to reopen the school in the next term.

In Udham Singh Nagar district, schools re-opened with around 50-60 % students being present in private schools.

RC Arya, chief education officer, US Nagar said, “I have visited four to five schools and found 80% presence in government school while 50 to 60% presence of the students in private schools. The schools followed all the guidelines issued by the government.”

Meanwhile, Pritam Singh, head of Uttarakhand Congress unit said, “The state government implements decisions of the Centre without thinking for itself. When all experts are warning that cases are likely to increase in the coming days, they should not have re-opened schools. All parents want their children to get education but it cannot happen by risking the lives of our children.”