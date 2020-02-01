e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Vacancies to be identified and filled: Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy instructs officials

Vacancies to be identified and filled: Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy instructs officials

The Chief Minister, in particular, asked the departments of medical and health, education, police and revenue to identify the posts that were to be filled so that services to citizens were not affected.

education Updated: Feb 01, 2020 10:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Amravati
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pic:Style Photo service.)
         

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday conducted a review meeting with top officials and asked them to identify posts in various departments that needed to be filled on a priority basis as the government missed the deadline for the annual recruitment calendar.

The Chief Minister, in particular, asked the departments of medical and health, education, police and revenue to identify the posts that were to be filled so that services to citizens were not affected.

The CM’s Office later indicated that there would be clarity on the proposed recruitment calendar after Reddy holds another review on February 21 as the officials concerned told him that three more weeks were required to study the requirements in various departments and prepare a plan for filling up the vacancies.

On May 30 last, when he took the oath of office, Reddy had announced that an annual recruitment calendar would be announced on January 1 with clear timelines to fill up vacant government posts through the AP Public Service Commission.

But, the government could not complete the exercise of identifying the exact number of posts to be filled and as such the January deadline was missed in the first year itself.

On Friday, the Chief Minister said his government was focusing on complete overhaul of education and health sectors and, accordingly, required staff should be appointed in these departments to effectively implement the plans.

“We have started developing the infrastructure in all government hospitals. If there is no adequate staff, maintaining the hospital will be a waste.

Focus should be on recruiting required doctors, nurses, lab technicians and pharmacists. Same is the case with schools and teachers are the key here,” the Chief Minister said.

Lab technicians should also be appointed in schools, he added.

Noting that weekly-off system was being implemented in police department, the Chief Minister said shortage of staff should not impact the efficiency.

Hence, required staff should be recruited in the department.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash and other officials attended.

tags
top news
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Vinay Sharma’s mercy plea rejected by President Kovind
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Vinay Sharma’s mercy plea rejected by President Kovind
As government projects growth revival, 4 numbers that define the economy
As government projects growth revival, 4 numbers that define the economy
Govt ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters, says minister. Adds a clause
Govt ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters, says minister. Adds a clause
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with ‘bahi-khata’ ahead of speech
Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with ‘bahi-khata’ ahead of speech
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News