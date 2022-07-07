VITEEE 2022 result releasing tomorrow, know how to check

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will announce the Engineering Entrance Examination VITEEE 2022 result tomorrow, July 8. Candidates can check their result online through the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2022 Computer Based Test was conducted from June 30 to July 6.

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination is held every year for admission to B. Tech courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

VITEEE Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “VITEEE Result 2022” link.

Key in your credential's and log in

Click on the “submit” button.

The VITEEE 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future use.

