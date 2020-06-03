e-paper
WB Health Recruitment 2020: 23 vacancies for Molecular Biologist, Laboratory Technician and DEO on offer

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview for the recruitment of Molecular Biologist, Laboratory Technician, and Data Entry Operator scheduled to be conducted on June 10, 2020.

education Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Health Department, Government of West Bengal on Tuesday invited application for the recruitment of Molecular Biologist, Laboratory Technician, and Data Entry Operator posts for the Testing Laboratory at Purulia Government Medical College.

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview for the recruitment of Molecular Biologist, Laboratory Technician, and Data Entry Operator scheduled to be conducted on June 10, 2020, from 11.30 am onwards at the Venue-Lecturer Hall, 1st Floor, Academic Building, PGMCH, Hatuara, Campus.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies of Molecular Biologist, Laboratory Technician, and Data Entry Operator. Out of which, one vacancy is for Molecular Biologist, 20 for Laboratory Technician, and 2 for Data Entry Operator.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

