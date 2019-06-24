WB JEE admit cards for JENPAUH Nursing and EVETS exam 2019 released

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for various examinations of department JENPAUH and EVETS exam 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards online at wbjeeb.nic.in.

JENPAUH will be conducted on June 30, 2019 while EVETS 2019 will be conducted on June 29.

Here’s the direct link to download WBJEE Admit Card 2019.

JENPAUH-2019 is an entrance exam conducted for admission to the following courses in Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal:

B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Nursing)

BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy)

BASLP (Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology)

BMLT (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technician)

B.Sc. CCT (B.Sc. in Critical Care Technology)

B.Sc. OTT (B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology)

B.Sc. PT (B.Sc. in Perfusion technology)

B.Sc. PA (B.Sc. in Physician Assistant)

WBJEE EVETS 2019:

For 2019–2020 academic sessions, the Board will conduct common entrance examination titled EVETS-2019 for admission to Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal husbandry (B. V. Sc. & A. H.) in the faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science under the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 15:31 IST