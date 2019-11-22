e-paper
Friday, Nov 22, 2019

WB Police constable PMT and PET 2019 admit card released at wbpolice.gov.in, here’s how to download

West Bengal Police recruitment board has released the admit card of the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test for the recruitment of constables on Friday, November 22, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:41 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WB Police constable PMT and PET 2019 admit card. (Screengrab)
West Bengal Police recruitment board has released the admit card of the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test for the recruitment of constables on Friday, November 22, 2019. Candidates who have qualified the written examination can download the admit card online at, wbpolice.gov.in.

Earlier, the West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the results of the preliminary written examination on November 19, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the recruitment tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘other recruitment’

4.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download e-Admit Cards for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)’

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6. Click on the link available to download the admit card

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.Admit card will appear on the display screen

9.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

