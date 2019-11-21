e-paper
West Bengal police constable result 2019 released at wbpolice.gov.in, check it here

West Bengal police constable result 2019: The West Bengal police recruitment board (WBPRB) has declared the results of the preliminary examination to recruit constables in the state police.

education Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:51 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The West Bengal police recruitment board (WBPRB) has declared the results of the preliminary examination to recruit constables in the state police.
The West Bengal police recruitment board (WBPRB) has declared the results of the preliminary examination to recruit constables in the state police. (wbpolice.gov.in)
         

The West Bengal police recruitment board (WBPRB) has declared the results of the preliminary examination to recruit constables in the state police. The examination was conducted on August 4.

Candidates who had appeared in exam can check West Bengal police constable result from the website of the West Bengal Police (wbpolice.gov.in) or click on the link below:

Result of Constables 2019 Link 1

Steps to check prelims result of West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2018:

Hindustantimes

1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in 2) Click on the link for ‘recruitment’ on the home page 3) Click on any of the links provided to check Preliminary Written Test result’ 4) Enter your application SI number and date of birth, select your district and submit 5) The result will appear on the screen 6) Take a print out of the result and download it on your computer.

