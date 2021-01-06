WBBPE West Bengal Teachers Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 16,500 vacancies for assistant teachers

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 07:56 IST

WBBPE West Bengal Teachers Recruitment 2020: The online application window is closing on Wednesday for West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) recruitment against 16,500 vacancies for the post of assistant teachers in primary/basic schools of West Bengal.TET 2014 qualified and trained candidates can apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for viva-voce / interview and aptitude test from January 10 to 17, 2021. Candidates can apply online at wbbprimaryeducation.org

Candidates having minimum educational and training qualification as prescribed by National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE). They should have passed Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2014.

Upper Age Limit- 40 years as on January 1, 2020.

Application fee- Rs 200

Rs 50 for SC/ST/PH

Pay Scale- Rs 28,900 plus DA as admissible plus HRA at 12% of the basic plus MA as admissible.

Check official notification

Click here to apply