e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / WBBSE to distribute Madhyamik mark sheets on July 22 and 24

WBBSE to distribute Madhyamik mark sheets on July 22 and 24

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday.

education Updated: Jul 22, 2020 09:35 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Kolkata
WBBSE Madhyamik marksheet
WBBSE Madhyamik marksheet(File )
         

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday.

The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets will be distributed on July 22 and 23. But it changed one date after the state government decided to impose total lockdown in the entire state on July 23 and 25.

“In view of distribution of Madhyamik Pariksha results on July 22 and 24 instead of July 23 due to lockdown and also with regard to upcoming admission to class eleven, it is hereby ordered that all teachers and non-teaching staff shall attend school on the above days,” Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said in a notification.

The notification said that 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff of institutes will have to be present on each day.

Employees living in containment zones would be exempted from duty on the two days, it said.

An estimated 86.34 per cent students passed the class 10 board examination in West Bengal this year, the results of which were published on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Rajasthan Speaker to challenge high court breather to Pilot camp in SC
Rajasthan Speaker to challenge high court breather to Pilot camp in SC
‘Has rule of law become law of he who rules?’ Kapil Sibal’s sharp attack at Centre
‘Has rule of law become law of he who rules?’ Kapil Sibal’s sharp attack at Centre
LIVE: 37,724 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 1,192,915, death toll at 28,732
LIVE: 37,724 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 1,192,915, death toll at 28,732
PM to address India Ideas Summit today, talk on ‘building better future’
PM to address India Ideas Summit today, talk on ‘building better future’
3-4 mn doses of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine to be ready by Dec: Serum Institute
3-4 mn doses of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine to be ready by Dec: Serum Institute
‘Risk of locust swarms migrating to Indo-Pakistan border from Somalia’: UN agency
‘Risk of locust swarms migrating to Indo-Pakistan border from Somalia’: UN agency
Delhi airport makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for international passengers
Delhi airport makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for international passengers
They allegedly stole 112 cars worth Rs 11 crore, now busted by Lucknow cops
They allegedly stole 112 cars worth Rs 11 crore, now busted by Lucknow cops
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In