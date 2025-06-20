WBJEE Result 2025 News Live: Website to check West Bengal JEE scores when out

WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) conducted the WBJEE 2025 in April. Candidates' responses and answer keys have been released and the result is expected next. However, there is no official confirmation about the WBJEE result date and time yet. When announced, candidates can check their marks at wbjeeb.nic.in. ...Read More

After releasing the provisional answer key, the board invited objections from candidates up to May 11.

“A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only. No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful,” WBJEE said.

Objections will be reviewed, and the board's decision will be final. Based on the final answer keys, scores and ranks will be calculated.

WBJEE 2025 was held on April 27, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift was from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to check WBJEE result 2025 when declared

1. Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Open the WBJEE 2025 examination tab.

3. Click on the result or scorecard download link.

4. Enter your credentials and log in.

5. Check and download the result.