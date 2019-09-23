WBPRB West Bengal SI Recruitment Result 2019 declared at wbpolice.gov.in, check cutoff here

education

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the final result of sub-inspector and lady sub- inspector recruitment exam 2018 on its official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

WBPRB had conducted the personality test for SI Recruitment exam from July 22 onwards. The recruitment aimed at filling up 1527 vacancies for sub inspector and lady sub inspector in West Bengal Police.

WBPRB SI Cutoff:

How to check the WBPRB SI final result 2019:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link scrolling on the top that reads ‘Know your marks for the post of SI/LSI in West Bengal 2018.’

A new page will appear

Click on ‘Get details’

Then click on ‘FINAL RESULT FOR THE POST OF SI/LSI OF POLICE IN WEST BENGAL POLICE - 2018’

When the new window opens, click on the link that says ‘Recruitment to the Post of Sub- Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector in West Bengal Police - 2018’

Key in your eight- digit application number and date of birth and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen.

