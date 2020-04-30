e-paper
Home / Education / WCL Recruitment 2020: 303 vacancies of Graduate and Technician Apprentice notified

WCL Recruitment 2020: 303 vacancies of Graduate and Technician Apprentice notified

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at westerncoal.in from May 5, 2020. The last date for submitting the one application form May 19, 2020.

Apr 30, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WCL Recruitment 2020.
WCL Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
         

Western Coalfield Limited (WCL) has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice Posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at westerncoal.in from May 5, 2020. The last date for submitting the online application form May 19, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 303 vacancies of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice Posts. Out of which 101 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentice, and 202 for Technician Apprentice.

Educational qualification:

1. Graduate Apprentice - A candidate should have a full time degree course B.E/ B.Tech/AMIE in Mining Engineering from a recognised university. Enrolled at NATS portal.

2. TechnicianApprentice - An applicant should have a full time Diploma in Mining/ Mining & Mine Surveying from a recognised university. Enrolled at NATS portal.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

