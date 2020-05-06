e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / WCL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 303 vacancies of Graduate and Technician Apprentice

WCL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 303 vacancies of Graduate and Technician Apprentice

WCL Recruitment 2020: Aspirants can apply for the post online at westerncoal.in from May 5, 2020. The last date for submitting the one application form May 19, 2020.

education Updated: May 06, 2020 11:51 IST
hindustantimes.com|Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com|Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WCL Recruitment 2020
WCL Recruitment 2020(HT File)
         

Western Coalfield Limited (WCL) has invited online application for recruitment against 303 vacancies for graduate apprentice and technician apprentice posts. Aspirants can apply online at www.westerncoal.in. The last date to apply is May 19.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 303 vacancies of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice Posts. Out of which 101 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentice, and 202 for Technician Apprentice.

Period of training will be of 12 months from commencing of the contract of apprentice.

Educational qualification:

1. Graduate Apprentice - A candidate should have a full time degree course B.E/ B.Tech/AMIE in Mining Engineering from a recognised university. Enrolled at NATS portal.

2. TechnicianApprentice - An applicant should have a full time Diploma in Mining/ Mining & Mine Surveying from a recognised university. Enrolled at NATS portal.

Stipend: 

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9, 000 per month

Technician Apprentice: Rs 8,000 per month

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Click here to apply online

top news
‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Say hello to India’s first ‘sanitised and distanced’ car interior
Say hello to India’s first ‘sanitised and distanced’ car interior
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News