e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / We are brainstorming on how early Delhi schools can be reopened: Manish Sisodia

We are brainstorming on how early Delhi schools can be reopened: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the government is brainstorming on how early schools can be reopened in the national capital.

education Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 16:36 IST
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
New Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the government is brainstorming on how early schools can be reopened in the national capital.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the government is brainstorming on how early schools can be reopened in the national capital.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
         

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the government is brainstorming on how early schools can be reopened in the national capital.

“Brainstorming is on for how early schools can be reopened in Delhi, especially for board classes as the dates for exams have already been announced,” he said while addressing a press conference.

Sisodia also said that “our future strategy (on reopening schools) will depend on how early a COVID-19 vaccine is available for public after frontline workers are vaccinated”.

Schools in the national capital are closed since March last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. While a few states have partially reopened schools, the Delhi government had announced that schools will not reopen till a vaccine is available.

Sisodia announced that the Delhi government is organising an international education conference from January 11 to 17 on how should the education sector be in a post-COVID world.

tags
top news
Violence erupts as police, villagers clash over proposed IIT-Goa campus
Violence erupts as police, villagers clash over proposed IIT-Goa campus
About 75 million elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Health ministry survey
About 75 million elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Health ministry survey
Trinamool shifts attention to infighting in party units after minister quits
Trinamool shifts attention to infighting in party units after minister quits
SC tells khap members: Punishing someone for falling in love is serious crime
SC tells khap members: Punishing someone for falling in love is serious crime
PM Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar freight corridor section tomorrow
PM Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar freight corridor section tomorrow
iPhone 12 Pro Max review: If you make an investment, let this be it
iPhone 12 Pro Max review: If you make an investment, let this be it
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In