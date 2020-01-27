e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / West Bengal Civil services admit card 2020 to be released today at wbpsc.gov.in, check details here

West Bengal Civil services admit card 2020 to be released today at wbpsc.gov.in, check details here

West Bengal Civil services preliminary examination will be conducted on February 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:01 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal Civil services admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
West Bengal Civil services admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

West Bengal Public Service commission has released an official notification regarding the release date of Admit card for the West Bengal Civil services examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the schedule online at wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the West Bengal Civil services preliminary examination will be conducted on February 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The admit card for which will be available from today, January 27 to February 1, 2020.

“Admit Card can be downloaded only from the website wbpsc.gov.in,” reads the notice.

For more updates regarding the admit card, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

tags
top news
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Kejriwal supports tukde tukde gang for vote bank’, says Nadda
‘Kejriwal supports tukde tukde gang for vote bank’, says Nadda
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead
Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News