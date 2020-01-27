West Bengal Civil services admit card 2020 to be released today at wbpsc.gov.in, check details here

education

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:01 IST

West Bengal Public Service commission has released an official notification regarding the release date of Admit card for the West Bengal Civil services examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the schedule online at wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the West Bengal Civil services preliminary examination will be conducted on February 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The admit card for which will be available from today, January 27 to February 1, 2020.

“Admit Card can be downloaded only from the website wbpsc.gov.in,” reads the notice.

For more updates regarding the admit card, candidates are advised to visit the official website.