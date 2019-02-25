West Bengal Class 12 Board exam 2019 begins on February 26

Uccha Madhyamik, the Class 12 board examination conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), will start from Tuesday, February 26 and will continue till March 13.

According to the council president, Mohua Das, the total number of candidates appearing in the examination this year stands at 8,16,243. “Last year, the number of aspirants was 8,07,345. This year the number of girl aspirants is 63,413 more than the number of boys,” Das said.

She attributed the increase in the number of girl aspirants to certain state government projects like Kanyashree, which has encouraged girls to go for higher studies.

Following incidents of regular leakage of question papers of Madhyamik, Class 10 board examination of Bengal this year, WBCHSE has decided to impose some stringent restrictions. The question paper gets leaked through WhatsApp within minutes of commencement of the examination.

According to Das, bringing any kind of electronic gadgets within the examination hall might even result in cancellation of registration of the candidate concerned for ever. “This means that the particular candidate might be forbidden from appearing for the Class 12 board examination for ever,” said Das.

This year the number of super-sensitive and quasi-sensitive examination venues as identified by the council stands at 500. The total number of examination venues this year stands at 2,117. In the 500 super-sensitive and quasi sensitive examination venues, the candidates will be frisked before they enter the examination hall. “Special council nominees will be present in these 500 examination venues,” Das said.

Three invigilators will be assigned for each examination hall and one of them will be mobile invigilator. “One of three headmaster or teacher-in-charge, centre secretary or centre-in-charge will be allowed to carry mobile phones. We have also decided to bar government nominees from carrying mobile phones,” said Das.

