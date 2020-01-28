West Bengal government to post all teachers in their home districts, says CM Mamata Banerjee

education

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 19:29 IST

The West Bengal government on Tuesday took a decision to post all teachers in their respective home districts, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Describing the teachers as the main guardians contributing towards building the nation and the society, Banerjee said the decision was taken to express gratitude towards them.

“We are proud of our teachers and our students.

Teachers are the main guardians, who have a huge contribution towards our society and nation building through nurturing our students for becoming true leaders of tomorrow,” Banerjee tweeted.

“On the eve of Saraswati Puja, being an ideal time also to express our gratitude to all our teachers, we have taken a policy decision of posting all teachers in their respective home districts,” the chief minister added.

Banerjee said the “historic” decision would help the teachers to take care of their families as well work with peace of their mind.

“This historic decision will help them take care of their own families and work with complete peace of mind and full attention while contributing to the great work of nation building. My best wishes to everyone,” she added.

The school education department in December 2018 had suspended the transfer of teachers of state-run and state- aided primary and secondary schools across West Bengal till further orders.

The school education department in the notification issued on Friday said, “All kinds of teachers’ transfer orders are stopped until further order.” The notification, without citing any reasons had said, “...No application or cases for transfer of primary or secondary teachers will be entertained until further notice.”