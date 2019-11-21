Women shine in Rajasthan judicial service results, 127 out of 197 successful candidates are women

education

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:31 IST

In the results of Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) announced earlier on Wednesday morning, women have shined, with 127 women among the 197 successful candidates, according to the results uploaded on the website of Rajasthan High Court, which conducts the exam.

The result of Civil Judge Cadre 2018 under the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010, was declared for 197 posts around 2 am on Wednesday.

In the top 10, 8 are women; only the topper and the 10th ranker are men. Mayank Pratap Singh, 21, has got the first rank in the exam and is the youngest candidate to pass the exam.

“The High Court reduced the minimum age for taking the exam from 23 to 21 this year only. I am happy to be successful at this young age,” said the man who stays alone in Jaipur and did self-study. His parents are government school teachers and posted in Udaipur.

Singh did 5-year integrated BA-LLB course from University of Rajasthan in Jaipur. “I had done the papers fairly well and expected to make it to the list of successful candidates but didn’t expect to get the top rank,” he said.

Singh said he was sleeping when his mother called around 2.30 am to tell him about the result. No one from his family is in judicial services.

Tanvi Mathur, who got the second rank, did 5-year integrated course from Amity University in Jaipur. Her maternal uncle, Pramil Kumar Mathur, is a judicial officer and is posted as secretary of Rajasthan Assembly. Her cousin is also a judicial officer and posted in Ajmer.

Mathur said she was proud for all the women who are successful in this exam. “This shows that women are coming of age in true sense,” said the women whose father is a share trader and mother an inspector of revenue accounts (IRA) at Jaipur divisional commissioner’s office.