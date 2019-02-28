Youth Parliament: Mamta of Patna gets 3rd prize from PM Modi

For Mamta Kumari of Patna Women’s College, Patna University, it was a proud moment, as she received the third prize in the National Youth Parliament Festival 2019 from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mamta, who wants to be an IAS officer, received Rs 1-lakh prize money, a citation and a memento. The event was organised by National Service Scheme (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Two girls from Bihar had made it to the final round, the second being Vidushi Roy, a second year student at Magadh Mahila College, Patna University.

The eldest daughter of Sahagird Manjhi, a retired Public Works Department (PWD) employee presently working as a private contractor with the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pushpa Devi, Mamta was happy with her achievement.

“In the finals, there were 56 speakers and all seemed equally good. I spoke on ‘Connecting India economically, geographically and culturally’ and tried to drive home the point how one region’s strengths could cater to other regions not having similar advantages. Besides, I dwelt on India’s biggest resource – human resource – and how it should be utilized to the maximum,” said Mamta, who earlier also won inter-state competition in Ranchi.

Mamta said that it was a fascinating experience right through the competition and finally receiving the award from the PM. “It is the connect that that can magnify India’s advantages and cover up disadvantages. India is rich geographically as well as culturally. Similarly, one regional has good agriculture production, while another faces drought. If this gap is bridged, India can march ahead with much greater speed,” she sad.

The festival was organized at different levels to engage the youth to share their views on public issues as the new India they would like to see. After screening, candidates competed at the district level to reach the state level.

“Two best speakers selected from each State Youth Parliament went to Delhi to participate as speakers in the National Youth Parliament. ,” said Atul Aditya Pandey, coordinator of the programme in Bihar and a professor of geology.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 09:45 IST