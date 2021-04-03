81-year-old Rani Devi files nomination for UP panchayat polls

Octogenarian Rani Devi surprised many on Saturday as she filed her nomination for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls. Devi is 81 years old and hails from Rudrapur Bail, a village which falls under Chaubepur block of Kanpur district. She decided to take matters into her own hands after she claimed that the administration failed to develop the village.

Initially, she was denied permission to fight the polls by the members of her household but they gave in to her demands as she remained resolute about her decision to contest the elections, according to a report by LiveHindustan. Devi visited the temple on the day of nomination and was early to reach the nomination centre. The security personnel stopped her only to hear her stern retort. Other nominees who reached the nomination centre also made way for Devi so that she could file her nomination.

Devi said since there has been no development in the village, she has decided to fight the polls. If she wins the elections, then she will take up the development work in the state, Rani Devi said adding that this is her final wish. For campaigning, Gandhian Rani Devi will go to every household requesting people to vote for her. Devi claims that even though she is at the twilight of her life, she is still strong and is able to undertake a challenge of this magnitude.

Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections will take place in four phases from April 15 to April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON