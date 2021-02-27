'Will contest Assam polls in alliance with like-minded parties': Tejashwi Yadav
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that his party will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly polls in alliance with "like-minded" parties.
Speaking at a press conference held in the poll-bound state, Yadav announced that he had talked to Congress and would approach the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) later in the day, according to news agency PTI.
"We are talking to like-minded parties," he said, adding that apart from these two parties, the RJD is in touch with other smaller parties too.
Sharing details of the party's poll strategy, the leader said that it will only contest in regions where winning chances are high. "There are around five per cent Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. We have a considerable number of such people in 11 seats, but we'll contest only where chances of winning are high," Yadav said.
The leader will also be travelling to other poll-bound states of West Bengal, Kerala and Union Territory Puducherry to campaign against the BJP and its allies.
Recently, RJD had sent senior leaders Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shyam Rajak to West Bengal and Assam to take stock of their party's position ahead of the polls.
Election to the 126-member state assembly in Assam will take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6, and results will be announced on May 2.
(with PTI inputs)
Election to 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.
The plan to leave occupied seats for the alliance partner was reportedly devised at the meeting held recently. While the number of such seats has not been finalized yet, sources in both parties said it could be anywhere between 5 to 10 seats.
After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.
Gandhi will start his campaign from Shiv Sagar by addressing a rally there. This will be the Wayanad MP's first visit to the poll-bound state in 2021.
