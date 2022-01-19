Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna likely to join BJP today

With less than one month for polling, political activities in the five poll-bound states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur have intensified. As the Election Commission has imposed a ban on physical rallies, political parties are now exploring hybrid modes to reach out to voters.
According to a report by ANI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold small gatherings and it will be broadcast live through social media platforms as part of their campaign.
Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who was a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, is all set to join the BJP on Wednesday. The development comes as a major blow to SP which is hoping to wrest power from the BJP in UP.
The elections will begin on February 10 and will go on in seven phases.
The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases. The first phase will begin on February 20. The last phase of the polling will take place on March 7. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote in two phases, to be held on February 27 and March 3.
Punjab with 117 constituencies will go to the polls on February 20. Voters in Uttarakhand and Goa will exercise their franchise on February 14.
The counting for all five states will be held on March 10.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 19, 2022 09:05 AM IST
Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law to join BJP? 5 things to know about Aparna Yadav
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav is all set to join the BJP on Wednesday, in a major blow to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the high-octane UP elections. Haryana BJP in-charge Arun Yadav on Tuesday tweeted Aparna Yadav will be joining the BJP at 10am on Wednesday. Read More
Social media users pointed out that in the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-starrer movie Heyy Baby from where the sequence has been taken, Shah Rukh Khan, represented as Bhagwant Mann in the spoof video, only had a guest appearance.
The name of Mann, a two-time parliamentarian from Sangrur who is considered the party’s most popular Punjabi face, was announced at an event in Mohali, where Kejriwal declared the result of the party’s phone-in survey asking people to suggest their preferences as CM.
In a video posted on Twitter, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Modiji, remember one thing, you have used ED, CBI, Income Tax department and the CBDT against several Congress leaders. But we will neither be afraid nor bow down.”