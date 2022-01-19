Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna likely to join BJP today

With less than one month for polling, political activities in the five poll-bound states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur have intensified. As the Election Commission has imposed a ban on physical rallies, political parties are now exploring hybrid modes to reach out to voters.

According to a report by ANI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold small gatherings and it will be broadcast live through social media platforms as part of their campaign.

Click here for complete coverage on assemembly elections in five states

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who was a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, is all set to join the BJP on Wednesday. The development comes as a major blow to SP which is hoping to wrest power from the BJP in UP.

The elections will begin on February 10 and will go on in seven phases.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases. The first phase will begin on February 20. The last phase of the polling will take place on March 7. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote in two phases, to be held on February 27 and March 3.

Punjab with 117 constituencies will go to the polls on February 20. Voters in Uttarakhand and Goa will exercise their franchise on February 14.

The counting for all five states will be held on March 10.