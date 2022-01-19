Home / Elections / Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna likely to join BJP today
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna likely to join BJP today

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases. The first phase will begin on February 20. The last phase of the polling will take place on March 7.
Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav.(HT file photo)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 09:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
With less than one month for polling, political activities in the five poll-bound states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur have intensified. As the Election Commission has imposed a ban on physical rallies, political parties are now exploring hybrid modes to reach out to voters. 

According to a report by ANI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold small gatherings and it will be broadcast live through social media platforms as part of their campaign.

Click here for complete coverage on assemembly elections in five states

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who was a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, is all set to join the BJP on Wednesday. The development comes as a major blow to SP which is hoping to wrest power from the BJP in UP.

The elections will begin on February 10 and will go on in seven phases.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases. The first phase will begin on February 20. The last phase of the polling will take place on March 7. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote in two phases, to be held on February 27 and March 3.

Punjab with 117 constituencies will go to the polls on February 20. Voters in Uttarakhand and Goa will exercise their franchise on February 14.

The counting for all five states will be held on March 10.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 19, 2022 09:05 AM IST

    Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law to join BJP? 5 things to know about Aparna Yadav

    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav is all set to join the BJP on Wednesday, in a major blow to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the high-octane UP elections. Haryana BJP in-charge Arun Yadav on Tuesday tweeted Aparna Yadav will be joining the BJP at 10am on Wednesday. Read More

Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law to join BJP? 5 things to know about Aparna Yadav

Aparna Yadav, in past, supported NRC, the abrogation of Article 370, contradictory to Samajwadi Party line. She also donated 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 
Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, had donated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple.&nbsp;(HT file photo)
Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, had donated 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple. (HT file photo)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 08:47 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Why Vidya Balan shown as CM's chair: AAP's video introducing Mann draws flak

Social media users pointed out that in the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-starrer movie Heyy Baby from where the sequence has been taken, Shah Rukh Khan, represented as Bhagwant Mann in the spoof video, only had a guest appearance.  
Screenshot from the spoof video made by the Aam Aadmi Party to introduce Bhagwant Mann as the CM face for the Punjab election.&nbsp;
Screenshot from the spoof video made by the Aam Aadmi Party to introduce Bhagwant Mann as the CM face for the Punjab election. 
Published on Jan 19, 2022 07:38 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
‘When reports emerged…’: Uttarakhand CM on Harak Singh's expulsion from BJP

  • Harak Singh Rawat said that he’s ready to apologise to former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat for his rebellion against the Congress government in March 2016, reducing it to a minority.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File photo)(ANI)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File photo)(ANI)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
BJP to campaign in hybrid mode as EC restricts physical rallies

  • On January 15, the poll body extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22.
The counting for all five states will be held on March 10.
The counting for all five states will be held on March 10.
Published on Jan 19, 2022 06:54 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Bhagwant Mann interview: AAP will fill Punjab’s coffers, clear debts

Hours after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal named him the party’s CM face for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, HT spoke to Bhagwant Mann on various issues.
AAP Punjab chief minister candidate Bhagwant Mann interacts with the media and supporters after he was declared the party’s CM face for the elections, in Mohali on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT photo)
AAP Punjab chief minister candidate Bhagwant Mann interacts with the media and supporters after he was declared the party’s CM face for the elections, in Mohali on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT photo)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 04:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNavneet Sharma, New Delhi
TMC, Cong, AAP release separate candidate lists for Goa; tie-up ruled out

Goa goes to the polls on February 14 to elect members to its legislative assembly. The counting will be held on March 10.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal joins a door-to-door campaign at Shiroda, in south Goa, ahead of next month’s elections. His party, along with the TMC and Congress, on Tuesday released separate list of candidates, putting to rest speculation over a grand opposition alliance to fight the BJP in the state. (ANI)
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal joins a door-to-door campaign at Shiroda, in south Goa, ahead of next month’s elections. His party, along with the TMC and Congress, on Tuesday released separate list of candidates, putting to rest speculation over a grand opposition alliance to fight the BJP in the state. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 05:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGerard de Souza, Panaji
Ready to apologise to Congress’s Harish Rawat: Harak Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand elections: Harak Singh Rawat, who was expelled from the BJP on January 16, said on Tuesday that he is ready to apologise to Congress leader Harish Rawat.
Harak Singh Rawat speaks to the media on his dismissal from the Uttarakhand cabinet and expulsion from the BJP, ahead of the elections, in Dehradun on Monday. On Tuesday, he said he was ready to apologise to Congress leader Harish Rawat. (ANI)
Harak Singh Rawat speaks to the media on his dismissal from the Uttarakhand cabinet and expulsion from the BJP, ahead of the elections, in Dehradun on Monday. On Tuesday, he said he was ready to apologise to Congress leader Harish Rawat. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 04:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
Bhagwant Mann is AAP’s CM face for Punjab polls

The name of Mann, a two-time parliamentarian from Sangrur who is considered the party’s most popular Punjabi face, was announced at an event in Mohali, where Kejriwal declared the result of the party’s phone-in survey asking people to suggest their preferences as CM.
Mann said he was named (the CM face) not only by the party but also the people of Punjab.
Mann said he was named (the CM face) not only by the party but also the people of Punjab.
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 02:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
‘ED BJP’s Election Department’: Cong slams raids on Punjab CM’s nephew

In a video posted on Twitter, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Modiji, remember one thing, you have used ED, CBI, Income Tax department and the CBDT against several Congress leaders. But we will neither be afraid nor bow down.”
Surjewala also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of working in an alliance with the BJP as Arvind Kejriwal was the first one to attack the Punjab CM over Tuesday's raids.(File photo)
Surjewala also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of working in an alliance with the BJP as Arvind Kejriwal was the first one to attack the Punjab CM over Tuesday's raids.(File photo)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 07:14 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UP assembly polls: Court rejects bail plea of SP MLA Nahid Hasan

Rejecting Hasan’s bail plea, MP/MLA special court judge Subodh Singh said there was no case for relief. The SP MLA's lawyer Manoj Rana said they would move the high court for bail.
Hasan was sent to 14-day judicial custody following his arrest on January 15. A controversial political figure, he has been named in close to two dozen cases over the years.(HT_PRINT)
Hasan was sent to 14-day judicial custody following his arrest on January 15. A controversial political figure, he has been named in close to two dozen cases over the years.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 06:35 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
UP polls: TMC not in fray, Mamata to hold virtual press meet with Akhilesh in UP

Samajwadi Party leader Kiranmoy Nanda said Mamata Banerjee will visit poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on February 8 to meet Yadav
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI)
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI)
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 06:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
AAP’s Mann of the moment

His folksy style and satirical speeches have been a huge hit in rural areas of Punjab, particularly the Malwa region
Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhagwant Mann was named as the party's chief ministerial candidate on Tuesday. (ANI)
Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhagwant Mann was named as the party's chief ministerial candidate on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 04:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNavneet Sharma
Goa polls 2022: Congress fields ex-BJP minister Michael Lobo from Calangute

Michael Lobo recently joined the Congress along with his wife Delilah days after resigning from the cabinet.
File photo of former BJP MLA Michael Lobo joining the Congress in Panaji.(PTI)
File photo of former BJP MLA Michael Lobo joining the Congress in Panaji.(PTI)
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 03:59 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
BJP's Rita Joshi proposes to resign as MP if party can field son in UP polls

Pitching for her son Mayank to be announced as candidate from Lucknow Cantt, the former Congress leader said she will continue to work for the party even if her proposal is rejected.
BJP MP Rita Bhuguna Joshi (File Photo/HT)
BJP MP Rita Bhuguna Joshi (File Photo/HT)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 03:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
