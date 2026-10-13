HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 14, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Dandiya Night 2026 Gram it: A Metro train passes by a high-rise amid haze in Gurugram on Tuesday. In neighbouring Delhi, the AQI rose to 138 at 9.05am on TUesday, returning to the ‘moderate’ category after rain brought it down to 83, in the ‘satisfactory’ range, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Where: The Dom – Punjabi Bagh, NWA, Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh

When: October 14 to 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹299 to ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh (Green Line)

#ArtAttack What: Shared Continuum – Artworks by Asit Kumar Patnaik (Curator: Shibani Chawla)

Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 14 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#CineCall What: Ivan The Terrible — Part II: The Boyars’ Plot (Director: Sergei Eisenstein)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: October 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Book Discussion | The Duel: Two Marksmen; One Battleground Kashmir by Ajay Singh – Discussants: Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma, Lt Gen PJ S Pannu, Anil Trigunayat, Joyeeta Basu, Ajay Singh (Author)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: October 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Jyotirlinga - The Light of Intrigue: Exploring the revered Jyotirlingams – Omkarnath, Kedarnath, Kashi and Somnath Ft. Nilava Sen & Mithun Shyam

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Be Right Back Live

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: October 14

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Harsh O Ullas

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: October 14

Timing: 9pm

Entry: ₹1,299 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: TPPI’s Biggest Bang

Where: The Ashok Hotel, Front Lawns, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: October 14 & 15

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Diwali Toran Making

Where: Costa Coffee, N-2, First Floor, Greater Kailash I

When: October 14

Timing: 11am

Entry: ₹599 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree What: Saman Emporio - Chikankari Exhibition

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC), 87-88, Lodhi Road, Lodhi Estate

When: October 13 & 14

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction