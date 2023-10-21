BJP declares 83 more candidates for Rajasthan polls, Vasundhara Raje to contest from Jhalrapatan

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its second list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections with former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to recontest from Jhalrapatan. HT Image

The party declared 83 candidates in the second list which has some prominent names including former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia, who has been fielded from Amber. constituency.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore, will contest elections from the Taranagar constituency. Former MP Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the BJP last month after leaving Congress, has been fielded from the Nagaur constituency.

Jhalrapatan is traditional seat of Vasundhara Raje.

The BJP had on October 9 released its first list of the 41 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections scheduled for November 25. Former union minister and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore will contest from Jhotwara and Diya Kumari,MP, has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar. Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

The BJP is seeking to oust Congress from power in Rajasthan.

Congress won 99 seats in the 2018 elections in the 200-member state assembly. BJP won 73 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states which will go to the polls next month. (ANI)

