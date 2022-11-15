BJP names candidates for Dec 5 bypolls, fields former MP against Dimple Yadav

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav for Lok Sabha bypoll from Mainpuri necessitated due to the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Shakya joined the BJP earlier this year after quitting Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party.

Mainpuri is considered one of the citadels of the Samajwadi Party and BJP would be hoping to breach it as the party did with Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats recently. Shivpal Yadav's fallout with his nephew, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has added to the BJP's hope as the senior Yadav enjoys some influence in Mainpuri.

The BJP also announced its candidates for the bypolls to two assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Both assembly seats in UP – Khatauli and Rampur – fell vacant after the sitting MLAs were disqualified due to convictions in separate cases.

Rampur seat fell vacant after Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was convicted by an MP-MLA court in a 2019 hate speech case while BJP MLA Vikram Saini’s conviction in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots led to his disqualification from UP legislative assembly. BJP has fielded Rajkumari Saini and Akash Saxena from Khatauli and Rampur respectively.

The Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance has declared former MLA Madan Bhaiya as its candidate for the bypoll to the Khatauli seat. The update was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). ‘’Madan Bhaiya will be the candidate of RLD-SP alliance for Khatauli assembly seat by-election 2022,’’ read the tweet in Hindi.

Kedar Prasad Gupta has been named as BJP's candidate for bypoll to the Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar against former Janata Dal-United legislator and former minister Manoj Kushwaha, a joint candidate of the ruling mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

BJP has also named Ashok Kumar Pincha for bypoll to Sardarshahar assembly in Rajasthan and Brahmanand Netam for Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.

