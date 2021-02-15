BJP names ex-BPF leader Biswajit Daimary its Rajya Sabha candidate from Assam
The BJP on Monday named Biswajit Daimary, who had joined it after quitting his Rajya Sabha seat as a Bodoland People's Front MP, as its candidate for the by-election to the Upper House from Assam.
Daimary has been thrice elected to the House since 2008 and had quit soon after his re-election in 2020 as strains emerged in the BJP-BPF ties, and he preferred to join the saffron party.
The election had been necessitated due to his resignation.
His win is near certain as the BJP enjoys a majority in the state assembly.
The BJP also named N Ramchander Rao and Gujjula Premender Reddy its candidates for MLC elections from two graduates' constituencies in Telangana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Congress to hold meeting regarding seat-sharing, poll preparedness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders challenge Bengal CM, says cadres are civilised but not weak
- Ghosh also warned TMC workers and said that any incident of violence will not be taken lightly saying that BJP workers are not weak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eye on Bengal polls, Mamata government to start serving ₹5 meals from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP’s Bengal election campaign to focus on central govt schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal polls: New contender in race, far-Right group Hindu Samhati forms party
- Registered as an NGO, the group is known for its stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 'Vijaya Yathra' on Feb 21 in poll-bound Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will never implement CAA, says Rahul Gandhi as he kicks off Assam poll campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lauds TN farmers for record food grain production, judicious water use
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panic in TMC is proof that 'parivartan' is bound to happen in West Bengal: BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress campaign for Assam polls today
- Gandhi will start his campaign from Shiv Sagar by addressing a rally there. This will be the Wayanad MP’s first visit to the poll-bound state in 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Jai Shri Ram' has become the slogan of election in Bengal, says BJP's Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assembly polls in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu will be held simultaneously: CEC
- The Chief election commissioner further said the commission would ensure free, fair, inducement-free and Covid-19-safe elections. He said there would be zero tolerance to misuse of money power and illegal distribution of freebies and other inducements to voters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam cuts fuel prices by ₹5, duty on liquor by 25%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, fuel prices in Assam get cheaper by Rs5; 25% cut in liquor duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah asks Bengal cyber cell to connect to 10 million people ahead of polls
- He asked the cell to form a WhatsApp group for the cyber team in every polling station area. There are around 80,000 polling stations in the state where the current population is projected to be 101.9 million, according to the census department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox