IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / BJP's CEC meeting underway to finalise candidates for assembly polls
While the third and last phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6, West Bengal is scheduled to undergo elections in eight phases ending on April 29.(ANI)
While the third and last phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6, West Bengal is scheduled to undergo elections in eight phases ending on April 29.(ANI)
elections

BJP's CEC meeting underway to finalise candidates for assembly polls

  • Union home minister Amit Shah, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda are present in the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:38 PM IST

A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently underway at party headquarters to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda are also present in the meeting.

The committee had earlier met on Thursday to finalise party candidates for the initial phases of assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam, two of the four states going to the elections besides the union territory of Puducherry.

The committee, which includes PM Modi, Shah and Nadda, met at the BJP headquarters along with other members.

The CEC may clear the names of the candidates for most of the seats in the two states where elections will be held in the first two phases on March 27 and April 1, news agency PTI reported.

While the third and last phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6, West Bengal is scheduled to undergo elections in eight phases ending on April 29.

West Bengal is set to witness a high-pitched contest as chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her former aide and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat have been pitted against each other.

Polling in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take place in a single phase on April 6.

Before the CEC meeting, top BJP leaders like Shah and Nadda have held long deliberations with Assam party leaders, including chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, and those from Bengal, including state party chief Dilip Ghosh.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
While the third and last phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6, West Bengal is scheduled to undergo elections in eight phases ending on April 29.(ANI)
While the third and last phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6, West Bengal is scheduled to undergo elections in eight phases ending on April 29.(ANI)
elections

BJP's CEC meeting underway to finalise candidates for assembly polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:38 PM IST
  • Union home minister Amit Shah, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda are present in the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP State President Dilip Ghosh during a press meet in Kolkata.(PTI)
BJP State President Dilip Ghosh during a press meet in Kolkata.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP has to win Bengal to expand ideological footprint: Dilip Ghosh

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:41 PM IST
We have waited for long for an opportunity to come to power in the state. This is our mission and challenge," said Dilip Ghosh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah to start two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal from Sunday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • BJP said Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Mamata wanted to be taken hostage': Yashwant Sinha's claim on IC 814 hijack

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Yashwant Sinha ‘disclosed’ the information after his induction into Mamata Banerjee’s TMC on Saturday. He described the alleged attack on Banerjee earlier this week as a ‘tipping point’ in his decision to join her party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dilip Ghosh was in Delhi to attend a meeting at the residence of BJP’s national president JP Nadda(PTI File Photo )
Dilip Ghosh was in Delhi to attend a meeting at the residence of BJP’s national president JP Nadda(PTI File Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Bengal ready for Mamata’s ‘visarjan', says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh as polls draw close

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Dilip Ghosh’s statement comes days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Banerjee announced her candidature from the Nandigram assembly constituency
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, who got back home from Delhi this morning, was even waylaid by the supporters and appealed him not to switch to any other constituency(HT File Photo)
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, who got back home from Delhi this morning, was even waylaid by the supporters and appealed him not to switch to any other constituency(HT File Photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: High drama over speculations of Chandy shifting constituency

PTI, Thiruvanathapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • The two-time Chief Minister has been representing Puthupally in the state Assembly for the last 51 years since 1970s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK president MK Stalin along with DMK general secretary S Durai Murugan releases election manifesto in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
DMK president MK Stalin along with DMK general secretary S Durai Murugan releases election manifesto in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
tamil nadu assembly election

DMK poll manifesto promises to abolish NEET, slash fuel prices in Tamil Nadu

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singh is expected to address a large number of rallies in Assam during his multiple visits to the state in the next one month.(PTI file photo)
Singh is expected to address a large number of rallies in Assam during his multiple visits to the state in the next one month.(PTI file photo)
assam assembly election

Rajnath Singh to begin poll campaign in Assam from Sunday

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The defence minister will address a rally at Sadharu tea estate and another at Dafflaghur tea estate under the Biswanath constituency from where BJP candidate Pramod Borthakur is seeking re-election, the sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi. (AFP)
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi. (AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

BJP's NV Subhash calls Owaisi 'chameleon' over 'slave' remark against AIADMK

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that AIADMK is no longer Jayalalithaa's party, and has 'unfortunately' turned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda.
BJP National President JP Nadda.
elections

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Amit Shah and other top leaders meet at JP Nadda's home

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:26 PM IST
According to the sources, the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

EC finds WB govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST
After the incident, the ECI sought a report from the state government and appointed two poll observers for the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Yashwant Sinha asks ‘who stands with BJP now’ as he joins TMC in Kolkata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • The former Union finance and external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha had left the BJP in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal.(PTI)
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad missing from Congress' star campaigners list

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:10 PM IST
The G-23 leaders, who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August last year demanding organisational overhaul, had expressed their desire to canvass for the party in the upcoming elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami.(HT photo)
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami.(HT photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

People must prove their worth: Palaniswami hits out at DMK

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, in his political debut, will contest from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy claimed the cases were “politically motivated”.(HT File Photo)
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy claimed the cases were “politically motivated”.(HT File Photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: Congress will announce candidates on Sunday, says ex-CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The Congress party on Friday announced that 81 candidates have been finalised, out of the 91 seats it will be contesting in Kerala. However, it did not announce the names of these candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP