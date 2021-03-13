BJP's CEC meeting underway to finalise candidates for assembly polls
- Union home minister Amit Shah, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda are present in the meeting.
A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently underway at party headquarters to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam.
Union home minister Amit Shah, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda are also present in the meeting.
The committee had earlier met on Thursday to finalise party candidates for the initial phases of assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam, two of the four states going to the elections besides the union territory of Puducherry.
The committee, which includes PM Modi, Shah and Nadda, met at the BJP headquarters along with other members.
The CEC may clear the names of the candidates for most of the seats in the two states where elections will be held in the first two phases on March 27 and April 1, news agency PTI reported.
While the third and last phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6, West Bengal is scheduled to undergo elections in eight phases ending on April 29.
West Bengal is set to witness a high-pitched contest as chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her former aide and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat have been pitted against each other.
Polling in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take place in a single phase on April 6.
Before the CEC meeting, top BJP leaders like Shah and Nadda have held long deliberations with Assam party leaders, including chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, and those from Bengal, including state party chief Dilip Ghosh.
(With inputs from agencies)
BJP has to win Bengal to expand ideological footprint: Dilip Ghosh
Amit Shah to start two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal from Sunday
BJP said Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.
'Mamata wanted to be taken hostage': Yashwant Sinha's claim on IC 814 hijack
Bengal ready for Mamata's 'visarjan', says BJP's Dilip Ghosh as polls draw close
Kerala polls: High drama over speculations of Chandy shifting constituency
The two-time Chief Minister has been representing Puthupally in the state Assembly for the last 51 years since 1970s.
DMK poll manifesto promises to abolish NEET, slash fuel prices in Tamil Nadu
Rajnath Singh to begin poll campaign in Assam from Sunday
BJP's NV Subhash calls Owaisi 'chameleon' over 'slave' remark against AIADMK
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Amit Shah and other top leaders meet at JP Nadda's home
EC finds WB govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate
Yashwant Sinha asks 'who stands with BJP now' as he joins TMC in Kolkata
The former Union finance and external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha had left the BJP in 2018.
Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad missing from Congress' star campaigners list
People must prove their worth: Palaniswami hits out at DMK
Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, in his political debut, will contest from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency.
Kerala polls: Congress will announce candidates on Sunday, says ex-CM
