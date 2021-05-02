Counting of votes begins for assembly elections in four states, one UT

The much-anticipated vote counting for the five high-stake assembly elections began at 8am on Sunday (May 2), with the assurance of adherence to appropriate coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols. The counting of votes is taking place for the legislative assembly elections in four states -- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal -- and one union territory, Puducherry. Additionally, counting will also take place for bypolls to four parliamentary and 13 assembly seats. The Election Commission has guaranteed that all necessary precautions and safety measures will be undertaken during the vote-counting process, keeping the raging pandemic in mind.

Given the scale of these assembly election results, the outcome of the polls is likely to have implications for politics at a national level.

As far as exit polls are concerned, most of the opinion-makers confirmed the general consensus regarding the outcome in these four states and lone union territory. In Tamil Nadu, the exit polls predicted a clear victory for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance. In Kerala, they confirmed the massive pro-incumbency in favour of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Front government and suggested that the LDF will be retaining power in the state. In West Bengal, the exit polls left a wider confidence margin, but most seemed to agree that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be locked in a tight contest, with the latter allowed a slight edge. Several surveys predicted a victory for the BJP-led NDA in Assam and Puducherry, too.