Home / Elections / 'Crystal clear message': PM Modi tweets as BJP ahead in Gujarat civic polls
BJP flags seen at a rally. (HT Archive/For Representative Purposes)
‘Crystal clear message’: PM Modi tweets as BJP ahead in Gujarat civic polls

  • Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted congratulating party workers and said that the results show that the BJP continues to rule the hearts of Gujaratis.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:48 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the citizens of Gujarat for putting out a ‘crystal clear’ message as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged towards huge wins in the state’s civic polls.

“Results of the Nagar Palika, Taluka Panchayat and District Panchayat polls across Gujarat give a crystal clear message- Gujarat is firmly with the BJP’s agenda of development and good governance. I bow to the people of Gujarat for the unwavering faith and affection towards BJP,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“People of urban and rural Gujarat have sent out a unanimous message. I commend the pro-people administration of the government of Gujarat and the tremendous efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. Our party shall always work for the development of Gujarat and the empowerment of every citizen of Gujarat,” the Prime Minister also tweeted in Gujarati.


Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted congratulating party workers and said that the results show that the BJP continues to rule the hearts of Gujaratis. He also dedicated the party’s success in the polls to farmers and people from lower socioeconomic classes. “We dedicate this victory to the poor, the farmers and villagers and we are committed to their development. The Narendra Modi-led government has won the trust of the people. The BJP’s commitment towards welfare and development of the country's poor, farmers and disadvantaged communities is constant,” Amit Shah’s tweet, roughly translated from Gujarati, said.


Gujarat civic body polls were conducted on Sunday for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats, news agency PTI reported citing state election commission data. The BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778 and the Aam Aadmi Party 2,090 for the 8,235 seats.

The BJP has won 1,967 seats in the nagar palika elections and registered victories in 753 panchayat seats in the district panchayat elections, reports said. Congress came second as it bagged 356 seats in the nagar palika elections and won 157 panchayat seats in the district panchayat elections, they added. The AAP, which is trying to make inroads into several BJP-ruled states including Gujarat, has registered wins in nine seats in the nagar palika elections and two seats in the district panchayat elections, according to news agency ANI. The votes of the civic polls are still being counted.

