Election Commission bans bike rallies 72 hours before voting in poll-bound states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced ban on bike rallies 72 hours before voting takes place in poll-bound states in coming weeks. This has been done because the commission came to know that these rallies are being used to intimidate voters.

"It was brought to Election Commission's notice that in some places bikes are used by anti-social elements to intimidate voters before poll and/or on poll day. The EC has decided that bike rallies shall not be allowed at any place 72 hours before date of poll or on poll day in poll-bound constituencies," news agency ANI quoted the EC as saying.

Election will be held in four states - Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu - and one union territory - Puducherry.

The ECI announced the poll schedule on February 26, adding that the elections are being organised at a time when Covid-19 is spreading again across the country. The commission said that strict Covid-19 protocols - such as wearing of masks, social distancing etc - will be put in place during the voting.

Chief Election Commission (CEC) Sunil Arora said that due to social distancing norms, the number of polling stations have gone up to 1.1 lakh in West Bengal, where election will be held in eight phases. On an average, over 12,000 polling stations would go for polls in each of the eight phases in the state, said Arora.

"Everyone on election duty for the upcoming polls will be vaccinated against Covid-19 before polling day," said Arora.

As per ECI norms, campaigning ends 48 hours before voting is held at a constituency. But this time, it has decided to ban motorcycle rallies 72 hours before polling begins.

The commission has also said that central paramilitary forces will be deployed near the polling booths.

Voting will take place for 126 seats in Assam, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry.

Around 187 million people across these states and union territory in southern and eastern India will vote in 824 assembly seats for a month starting March 27. Votes in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be counted on May 2.