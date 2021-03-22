IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Election Commission bans bike rallies 72 hours before voting in poll-bound states
The Election Commission has announced elaborate measures for polling in 5 states in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo)
The Election Commission has announced elaborate measures for polling in 5 states in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo)
elections

Election Commission bans bike rallies 72 hours before voting in poll-bound states

Voting will take place for 126 seats in Assam, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:16 PM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced ban on bike rallies 72 hours before voting takes place in poll-bound states in coming weeks. This has been done because the commission came to know that these rallies are being used to intimidate voters.

"It was brought to Election Commission's notice that in some places bikes are used by anti-social elements to intimidate voters before poll and/or on poll day. The EC has decided that bike rallies shall not be allowed at any place 72 hours before date of poll or on poll day in poll-bound constituencies," news agency ANI quoted the EC as saying.

Election will be held in four states - Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu - and one union territory - Puducherry.

The ECI announced the poll schedule on February 26, adding that the elections are being organised at a time when Covid-19 is spreading again across the country. The commission said that strict Covid-19 protocols - such as wearing of masks, social distancing etc - will be put in place during the voting.

Chief Election Commission (CEC) Sunil Arora said that due to social distancing norms, the number of polling stations have gone up to 1.1 lakh in West Bengal, where election will be held in eight phases. On an average, over 12,000 polling stations would go for polls in each of the eight phases in the state, said Arora.

"Everyone on election duty for the upcoming polls will be vaccinated against Covid-19 before polling day," said Arora.

As per ECI norms, campaigning ends 48 hours before voting is held at a constituency. But this time, it has decided to ban motorcycle rallies 72 hours before polling begins.

The commission has also said that central paramilitary forces will be deployed near the polling booths.

Voting will take place for 126 seats in Assam, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry.

Around 187 million people across these states and union territory in southern and eastern India will vote in 824 assembly seats for a month starting March 27. Votes in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be counted on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
election commission assembly elections results live bike rally + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The Congress has created a rift between Assamese and Bengalis, plains and hills and Upper and Lower Assam, while the "BJP has taken all smaller communities together and bonded them through development," Shah claimed.(ANI Photo)
The Congress has created a rift between Assamese and Bengalis, plains and hills and Upper and Lower Assam, while the "BJP has taken all smaller communities together and bonded them through development," Shah claimed.(ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

BJP ensured peace and development in Assam: Amit Shah

PTI, Jonai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:57 PM IST
He also accused the Congress of a policy of divide and rule, while stating that BJP's policy is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Udhayanidhi Stalin(ANI)
Udhayanidhi Stalin(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

'We don't take Kamal Haasan seriously': DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:57 PM IST
he 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
assam assembly election

BJP leader calls CAA 'ideological commitment of BJP' in Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Many indigenous groups in Assam and other northeastern states fear that CAA would lead to an influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, which in turn could hurt indigenous communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Purulia district on March 18. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Purulia district on March 18. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

In West Bengal, the battle for Muslim vote

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:51 AM IST
With the emergence of the ISF, there is talk of how the TMC could lose out on the support of the Muslims. Disillusionment with the TMC stems largely from anger over lack of jobs and the continued dismal living conditions of the Muslims and issues of representation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo)
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s ‘true face’, says Chidambaram on promise to implement CAA in Bengal

Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:42 AM IST
In its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP has promised that the contentious CAA will be approved in the first cabinet meeting if elected in the eastern state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A section of the crowd at a public rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Haldia, West Bengal, on February 7. (HT file photo)
A section of the crowd at a public rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Haldia, West Bengal, on February 7. (HT file photo)
west bengal assembly election

In West Bengal, motivations and fortunes of 9 Muslim candidates from the BJP

By Dhrubo Jyoti
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Five have been fielded in Murshidabad, where Muslims form two-thirds of the population; two from Malda, where they are half the population; and two from Uttar Dinajpur, where Muslims are a little less than half of the population
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mithun Chakraborty. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Actor Mithun Chakraborty. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Actor Mithun Chakraborty becomes a Kolkata voter ahead of Bengal polls

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Speculations regarding the actor contesting the elections were fuelled when he said in a recent interview that if the party wants him to fight the polls, he will
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy with his sister in Kottayam. (Vivek Nair/HT PHOTO)
Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy with his sister in Kottayam. (Vivek Nair/HT PHOTO)
kerala assembly election

Congress banks on old war horse Oomen Chandy to regain power in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:59 AM IST
At 77, former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy continues to be a trouble shooter for the Congress in the election-bound state
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC workers staged a protest and blocked road to protest against the death of the party worker.(FILE PHOTO.)
TMC workers staged a protest and blocked road to protest against the death of the party worker.(FILE PHOTO.)
elections

TMC worker allegedly killed in Bengal's Jhargram

ANI, Jhargram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Huge police force has been deployed in Jhargram hospital area following Durga Soren's death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Selling dreams to the poor, telling lies, making them fight among themselves and ruling over them – this has been the Congress’ old formula to stay in power,”: said Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)
“Selling dreams to the poor, telling lies, making them fight among themselves and ruling over them – this has been the Congress’ old formula to stay in power,”: said Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)
assam assembly election

Negligence, graft ‘doubled’ under Cong in Assam: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, Guwahati/kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:44 AM IST
  • PM Modi was referring to the five “guarantees” announced by the Congress, as part of its election manifesto.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Gandhi, who visited a tea garden in the state on March 2, asked the Prime Minister if he had visited any (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi, who visited a tea garden in the state on March 2, asked the Prime Minister if he had visited any (PTI Photo)(PTI)
assam assembly election

A tweet upsets PM more than Assam floods, tea workers’ plight: Priyanka Gandhi

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:03 AM IST
  • The Congress leader was referring to Modi’s recent speech in Chabua where he talked about the ‘toolkit’ that was allegedly used to destroy the reputation of Assam tea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Assam Congress leader Sushmita Dev said if voted to power, the party would give Rs.2,000 each to housewives as mark of respect for the services to their families and society. (ANI Photo)
Senior Assam Congress leader Sushmita Dev said if voted to power, the party would give Rs.2,000 each to housewives as mark of respect for the services to their families and society. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Assembly elections: Fewer women candidates, but poll sops galore

By Chetan Chauhan, Divya Chandrababu, Ramesh Babu, New Delhi/ Chennai/ Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:10 AM IST
  • While one party has promised a direct transfer of up to Rs.2,000 per month, another is offering loan to women to set up smart kitchens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamata Banerjee, who addressed two rallies in East Midnapore district on Sunday, did not hide her displeasure, also accusing the Adhikaris of swindling funds (PTI Photo) (PTI)
Mamata Banerjee, who addressed two rallies in East Midnapore district on Sunday, did not hide her displeasure, also accusing the Adhikaris of swindling funds (PTI Photo) (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘I trust easily’: Mamata Banerjee's takes jibe at Adhikaris

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:02 AM IST
  • The West Bengal chief minister said she will get allegations of corruption investigated once she is voted to power. She blamed “the family” for ruling the district like “zamindars” by taking full control of the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress promised in its manifesto (CHECK) that it would increase daily wages to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>365 if it comes to power. (ANI Photo)
The Congress promised in its manifesto (CHECK) that it would increase daily wages to 365 if it comes to power. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Amid parties’ bid to woo tea-tribes, a legal battle

By Utpal Parashar, Dibrugarh
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:51 AM IST
  • Tea-tribes, as they are called in Assam are a community of workers or families of former workers in tea-gardens spread across most districts of Upper Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami addressing a rally in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami addressing a rally in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
tamil nadu assembly election

'Karunanidhi did not trust Stalin, how will people', says Tamil Nadu CM

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Palaniswami’s statement comes on a day when Stalin said that even if the AIADMK emerged victorious in a single seat, the winner would be a 'BJP MLA’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP