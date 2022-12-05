Exit Poll 2022: Predictions for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, MCD likely from 6pm

After the polling in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 concludes, it will be time for exit poll predictions for Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and the MCD elections. The exit poll predictions based on the answers of the voters as they exit the poll booths will be broadcast on several television channels after the election commission-imposed embargo gets lifted.

Himachal Pradesh

A total of 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh voted on November 12, registering a record 72% turnout. In Himachal, the BJP is hoping to secure a second consecutive victory in the state which alternates between the BJP and the Congress. In the campaign, it banked on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its development agenda and the promise of more projects being unlocked by a double-engine government (the BJP being in power both at the Centre and in the state). In 2017, it received 44 of the 68 seats and 48.8% of the vote share.

The Aam Aadmi Party contested 67 seats in Himachal Pradesh.

Gujarat

In the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat recorded 63.31% turnout. Voting for 93 out of 182 assembly seats is being held today in which 833 candidates are contesting across 14 districts of central Gujarat.In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 out of 89 seats in the first phase of polling and bagged 51 in the second phase, taking its total tally to 99 out of 182 seats. The Congress won 38 in the first phase and 39 in the second phase of elections in 2017.

For AAP, this election will be significant as AAP put all its strength together to fight the BJP and the campaigning saw a bitter fight between the BJP and the AAP.

MCD election

MCD election has been more of a two-way contest between the AAP and the BJP. BJP has been ruling Delhi civic body since 2007 and AAP has gone with all guns blazing against the BJP in the campaigning. The elections were held on December 4 and there was an embargo on the exit poll on Sunday as Gujarat's 2nd phase election is on Monday.

The counting of MCD election is on December 7; Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on December 8.

