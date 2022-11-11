Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress announces 2nd list of 46 candidates

Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress announces 2nd list of 46 candidates

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 04:49 AM IST

The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 89.

The Congress last Friday had released its first list of 43 candidates for the elections.
PTI |

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 46 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 89. The Congress last Friday had released its first list of 43 candidates for the elections.

Among the candidates named in the second list, Arjanbhai Bhudia has been fielded from Bhuj, Bhikhabhai Joshi from Junagadh, Aslam Cyclewala from Surat East, Ashokbhai Patel from Surat North and Kamlkumar Patel from Valsad.

The Congress is seeking to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5 -- and the votes will be counted on December 8.

