Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / WATCH | Why did PM Modi's brother cry after his visit?

WATCH | Why did PM Modi's brother cry after his visit?

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi gets tearful and emotional talking about him after he was visited by the PM on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Somabhai Modi.(ANI)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election from Ahmedabad, where he also met his brother, Somabhai Modi. A tearful and emotional Somabhai Modi later told reporters he advised his brother to rest; "I told him, 'you work too hard for the country…have some rest also'."

"We all see how much we works hard..." Somabhai said in response to a question from news agency ANI, adding, "People will not be able to ignore development work that has been done at the national level since 2014."

Also Read | Gujarat election news: Isudan Gadhvi votes, says AAP will win this many seats…

Earlier in the day the prime minister appealed to younger and women voters to exercise their franchise; the appeal followed a low turnout in the first phase of the election on December1.

Also Read | ‘Urban apathy…’: Poll panel's message for Gujarat voters ahead of phase 2

The prime minister shared a photo after he cast his vote that showed his finger stained with electoral ink. In a caption with the image he wrote: "Cast my vote in Ahmedabad. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote."

The second and final phase of voting in Gujarat is for 93 of the state's 182 Assembly seats.

Polling in phase one happened on Thursday for 89 seats. The results are due on December 8.

Other than PM Modi, union home Minister Amit Shah, and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel were also among the voters today.

Get more updates on Elections in India. Also get latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
pm modi narendra modi
pm modi narendra modi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out