WATCH | Why did PM Modi's brother cry after his visit?

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election from Ahmedabad, where he also met his brother, Somabhai Modi. A tearful and emotional Somabhai Modi later told reporters he advised his brother to rest; "I told him, 'you work too hard for the country…have some rest also'."

"We all see how much we works hard..." Somabhai said in response to a question from news agency ANI, adding, "People will not be able to ignore development work that has been done at the national level since 2014."

#WATCH | PM Modi's brother Somabhai Modi gets emotional as he talks about PM who visited him earlier today



Earlier in the day the prime minister appealed to younger and women voters to exercise their franchise; the appeal followed a low turnout in the first phase of the election on December1.

The prime minister shared a photo after he cast his vote that showed his finger stained with electoral ink. In a caption with the image he wrote: "Cast my vote in Ahmedabad. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote."

The second and final phase of voting in Gujarat is for 93 of the state's 182 Assembly seats.

Polling in phase one happened on Thursday for 89 seats. The results are due on December 8.

Other than PM Modi, union home Minister Amit Shah, and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel were also among the voters today.

