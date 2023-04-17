'150+' vs 'no chance... won't cross 79': BJP, Congress trade jabs before Karnataka poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday dismissed the Congress' prediction - that it will win over 150 seats in next month's Karnataka election. "No chance... they will not be able to reach their present number (79). They will not cross their existing number. BJP will come back with record margin," minister CN Ashwathnarayan was quoted by news agency ANI. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with KPCC President DK Shivakumar and AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala in Kolar on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

He was speaking after a bold statement by DK Shivakumar, the chief of the Congress' state unit and one of its two possible chief ministerial candidates.

Shivakumar had pointed to senior leaders Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi joining the Congress - both quit the BJP after being denied tickets for this election - and claimed 'many ministers and MLAs' had also expressed interest.

"I don't know the agenda of BJP and Janata Dal (Secular)... I have created hundreds of leaders here... Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi and others joined... many ministers and MLAs wanted to come but we did not have political space. We will cross 150 seats... I am very confident," he was quoted by ANI.

Also, in the aftermath of Shettar and Savadi quitting to join the Congress, Jairam Ramesh today declared the BJP to be 'falling like a house of cards'.

Jagdish Shettar, a former CM and six-time MLA, quit the BJP Sunday after declaring he had been humiliated in being denied a ticket for next month's poll.

He joined the Congress earlier today in the presence of some of the party's senior-most figures, including president Mallikarjun Kharge and Shivakumar.

"I was humiliated and badly treated by the BJP leaders. A few leaders in the state are misusing the BJP system and it is hurtful," he said at his induction.

Shettar's switch has been called 'unfortunate' by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who admitted it could hurt the party in the Hubballi – Dharwad region of the state. Bommai said the BJP would win nonetheless.

"BJP wanted to give a chance to the young generation… many senior leaders like BS Yediyurappa had quit… for the same reason. Seniors should understand."

Laxman Savadi, a former deputy chief minister, joined the Congress last week - two days after leaving the BJP. He too had been denied a ticket to contest.

The BJP - in line with internal guidelines - presented 52 new names in its first list of 189 candidates for this election. The second list was released last week.

The BJP and the Congress have ramped up their attacks on each other as voting day nears; Karnataka will vote on May 10 and results will be declared May 13.

With input from ANI

