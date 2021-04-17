Karnataka bypolls: Voting begins in Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, Maski and Basavakalyan assembly constituencies

By-polls for one Lok Sabha seat in Belgaum and two assembly constituencies of Basavakalyan and Maski is underway in Karnataka on Saturday. As many as 10 candidates are in the fray for the by-polls for the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat and in Basavakalyan, there are 12 candidates in the fray while Maski has eight candidates with the BJP and the Congress party looking to win in all three constituencies.

Ahead of the polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to cast their votes. PM Modi in a tweet said, “There are by-polls taking place in different parts of the country. I urge voters in the seats polling today to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.”

The elections to the Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency were necessitated following the death of Union minister Suresh Angadi due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last year. Basavakalyan is holding a by-poll due to the death of MLA B Narayan Rao due to Covid-19. Bypolls to Maski assembly constituency is being held due to the disqualification of MLA Prathapagouda, who shifted to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after winning on a Congress ticket in 2018.

The Congress has tried to corner the ruling BJP over lack of good administration, Karnataka’s Covid-19 situation, issues related to reservation of different communities and allegations of a sex scandal against one of Karnataka’s cabinet ministers R Jarkiholi. Congress won the Basavakalyan and Maski assembly constituencies in 2018 and hopes to retain it in this by-polls.

Congress has fielded Satish Jarkiholi, the MLA from the Yamkanmaradi assembly constituency, against the BJP’s Mangala Suresh Angadi, wife of late Suresh Angadi for the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat.

In Basavakalyan, Congress has fielded Mallamma, the wife of late legislator B Narayan Rao, against the BJP’s youth leader Sharanu Salagar. Mallikarjun Khuba, a rebel leader formerly of the BJP, who is contesting as an Independent candidate is also in the fray. Janata Dal (Secular) which has limited itself to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency in this by-polls has fielded Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri.

The BJP has nominated Prathapagouda Patil in Maski, who emerged winner in 2018 against Congress’ Basanagouda Turvihal. Turvihal fought on a BJP ticket in 2018 and lost by a thin margin of 213 against Patil who was with the Congress at that time.

As many as 2,268,038 voters will cast their votes across 3197 polling stations in the three constituencies. The votes will be counted on May 2.

