Kurhani bypoll result: After BJP wins, ex-deputy CM demands Nitish Kumar resign

Ex Bihar deputy chief minister Sushi Modi on Thursday demanded chief minister Nitish Kumar resign since the Bharatiya Janata Party - a former ally of the ruling Janta Dal (United) - has won the bypoll for the Kurhani Assembly seat. The JDU broke away from a furious BJP in dramatic fashion in August to join hands with on-off allies Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Sushil Modi hit back for his party today, declaring the bypoll loss a 'major defeat'. "After a major defeat in this byelection, you should submit your resignation. Your vote is no longer yours, it has been given to the BJP," he tweeted in a video statement.

The BJP has claimed the Kurhani Assembly seat from Bihar's ruling 'mahagathbandhan'; the now-opposition party's Kedar Prasad Gupta has all but beaten the JDU's Manoj Kushwaha.

Gupta won by over 3,600 votes. The victory is notable because Kushwaha has won the Kurhani seat thrice - twice in 2005 (February and November) and once in 2010.

The bypoll was necessitated after the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.

There were a total of 13 candidates in the fray - including five independent candidates.

However, the main battle was always between the BJP and the 'mahagathbandhan'.