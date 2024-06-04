 Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency: BJP's Hans Raj Hans trails with 98,901 votes - Hindustan Times
Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency: BJP's Hans Raj Hans trails with 98,901 votes

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 03:03 PM IST

Independent candidate Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa was leading in the constituency with 2,58,059 votes, with a margin of 62,148.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Faridkot Hans Raj Hans was trailing from the Punjab constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. He was trailing with 98,901 votes.

Hans Raj Hans (File)
Hans Raj Hans (File)

Punjabi Sufi singer, Hans was running against renowned singer and comedian as well as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Karamjit Anmol, who was also trailing.

Follow Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results LIVE Here.

Hans, a 62-year-old who has been in politics for 15 years, is an MP from the North West Delhi constituency. This time, he contested from his home state. Hans praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts benefiting the Sikh community, including the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

He started his political journey by joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in 2009 but lost when contesting for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. He left the SAD in 2014, joined the Congress two years later, and eventually switched to the BJP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Hans won as a Member of Parliament representing the North West Delhi constituency under the BJP ticket. He is also known for his singing career, having sung popular Punjabi songs like "Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya," "Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya," and "Nachi Jo Saade Naal."

Hans has no legal cases against him. Financially, he owns assets worth 16.3 Crore, including 2 Crore in movable assets and 14.4 Crore in immovable assets. However, he also has liabilities amounting to 7.7 Crore.

Until 2004, Faridkot was a general constituency. Sukhbir Singh Badal, the current president of the SAD, won three consecutive terms as MP from there. Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir's father, also contested from this seat in 1977. However, in 2008, due to delimitation, Faridkot became a reserved seat for the scheduled castes. Since then, no political party has consistently held power in the area. Paramjit Kaur Gulshan of the SAD won in 2009, Sadhu Singh of the AAP won in 2014, and Sadique of the Congress won in 2019.

News / Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha Election / Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency: BJP's Hans Raj Hans trails with 98,901 votes
