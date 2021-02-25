IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Puducherry Assembly Election / 'Was shocked': PM Modi on Rahul's remark in Puducherry on fisheries ministry
PM Modi addressing public rally in Puducherry (ANI)
PM Modi addressing public rally in Puducherry (ANI)
puducherry assembly election

'Was shocked': PM Modi on Rahul's remark in Puducherry on fisheries ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a jibe at the Congress leader over a false Tamil translation by then-Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:53 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a public rally in poll-bound Puducherry. Speaking after inaugurating a slew of projects in the Union territory, PM Modi took jibes at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on there being no fisheries ministry in Delhi, as well as a false Tamil translation by V Narayanasamy, who resigned as chief minister on Monday, after losing a trust vote.

Also Read | Nations that invest in healthcare will shine, PM Modi says in Puducherry

“I was shocked,” PM Modi said on Rahul Gandhi’s fisheries ministry remark. “Current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government made the ministry in 2019 and the budget allocated for fisheries has grown more than 80% in two years,” he said.

Last Wednesday, while interacting with fishermen in Puducherry, Gandhi had called them ‘farmers of sea,’ and, comparing them with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws, wondered why there was a ministry for farmers, but not for fishermen. Following his remark, several Union ministers and leaders of PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought to remind the former Congress president that the ministry had already been established by PM Modi in the beginning of his second term, in May 2019.

Also Read | 'Farmers of the sea': Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishing community in Puducherry

Among those who responded to Gandhi were the current fisheries minister Giriraj Singh, who is also the inaugural holder of the office, as well as Textiles minister Smriti Irani, who had defeated him in his home constituency of Amethi in the 2019 general elections. The two ministers responded to the Congress leader in Italian.

Also Read | ‘No fisheries ministry in Italy’: Giriraj Singh’s reminder to Rahul Gandhi

Nevertheless, Gandhi reiterated his remark, this time in Kerala, on Wednesday.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi reiterates claim about fisheries ministry, this time in Kerala

On the wrong Tamil translation by Narayanasamy, the Prime Minister said, “He lied to the people and the leader of their own party. How can they serve the people?” Last Thursday, Narayanasamy, while acting as a translator to Gandhi, wrongly translated a complain made by a fisherwoman in Tamil.

Also Read | Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi

“He (then-CM Narayanasamy) is here. Did he visit us during Cyclone?” the fisherwoman asked in her native tongue. Translating for Gandhi in English, the now-former Puducherry CM said that the woman was saying that he (Narayanasamy) visited the area during the Nivar Cyclone and provided relief to people. “This is what she is saying,” the Congress leader told Gandhi.

Meanwhile, PM Modi’s speech on Thursday also had a mention of how the central government wants to turn Puducherry into ‘B.E.S.T,’ i.e. business hub, education hub, spirituality hub and tourism hub.

Puducherry is likely to go to polls in April-May, along with the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the assembly met for a one-day special session. (ANI)
Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the assembly met for a one-day special session. (ANI)
india news

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy resigns after losing trust vote

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy accused former lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi of "colluding with the opposition" to topple his government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy speaking to media. (ANI File Photo )
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy speaking to media. (ANI File Photo )
puducherry assembly election

Crucial floor test for Congress-DMK govt in Puducherry as assembly poll looms

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Narayanasamy, in an address to the House said, “Those elected by people must govern Puducherry.” "
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said (File Photo/ANI)
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said (File Photo/ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Day before floor test, Puducherry CM Narayanasamy to meet MLAs | Key points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:14 AM IST
The fate of the Congress-led government in the Union territory hangs in the balance and will be determined on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry.(ANI Photo)
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry.(ANI Photo)
india news

Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the community created much social media buzz after he asked for a separate ministry of fisheries for the fishermen community.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women during his visit to Puducherry.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women during his visit to Puducherry.(PTI)
puducherry assembly election

No one can get justice without fearing consequences: Rahul Gandhi

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Puducherry
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:10 AM IST
When a student asked Gandhi how he felt about the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) members who assassinated his father Rajiv Gandhi, he said that he didn’t harbour any anger against them although he was pained by the killing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the crowd about the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi, Gandhi said that he considers fishermen to be the farmers of the sea.(Twitter/@INCIndia)
Addressing the crowd about the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi, Gandhi said that he considers fishermen to be the farmers of the sea.(Twitter/@INCIndia)
india news

'Farmers of sea': Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishing community in Puducherry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry today to launch Cong’s election campaign

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:37 AM IST
On Tuesday, the Congress lost majority in the 33-member assembly after an MLA resigned. Later in the evening, Kiran Bedi was removed as the lieutenant governor
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the media at a presser (HT Archive)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the media at a presser (HT Archive)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to visit Puducherry as Narayanasamy faces defections

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:16 AM IST
  • Gandhi's visit comes at a time when chief minister V Narayanasamy is facing a number of defections; his close aide and fellow minister A John Kumar of the Congress resigned as MLA on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting.(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting.(ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Puducherry today

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:47 AM IST
During the visit, the former Congress chief will interact with the people of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing social media meet in Madurai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing social media meet in Madurai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
puducherry assembly election

At Puducherry rally, BJP chief Nadda promises development, employment to youth

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Nadda is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to take stock of the party's affairs and poll preparedness months before assembly elections are due in the southern state and UT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac