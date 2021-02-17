IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Puducherry Assembly Election / Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Puducherry today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting.(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting.(ANI)
puducherry assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Puducherry today

During the visit, the former Congress chief will interact with the people of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:47 AM IST

As Puducherry Assembly polls are slated to be held later this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the Union Territory on Wednesday.

During the visit, the former Congress chief will interact with the people of Puducherry.

"Rahul Gandhi will visit and interact with the citizens of Puducherry on February 17," Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Congress government headed by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy is seeking to return to power after the Assembly polls which are due later this year in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Kiran Bedi has been removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been directed to discharge functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, until a new appointment is made.

Bedi was at the loggerheads with Narayanasamy over several issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puducherry govt rahul gandhi
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing social media meet in Madurai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing social media meet in Madurai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
puducherry assembly election

At Puducherry rally, BJP chief Nadda promises development, employment to youth

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Nadda is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to take stock of the party's affairs and poll preparedness months before assembly elections are due in the southern state and UT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP