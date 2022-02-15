Bhadaur seat: Channi’s entry spices up contest in AAP stronghold

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi may be trying hard to convince the voters that he will not leave Bhadaur constituency if elected, but his words appear to be deficient in clearing electors’ apprehensions. The three-time Chamkaur Sahib MLA, Channi, is the only prominent leader in the state who is contesting from two seats.

The Punjab CM, who entered the Aam Aadmi Party’s stronghold Malwa region through Bhadaur as his second seat, claims that the move was aimed at for the development of the area that was ‘ignored by successive governments’.

The Congress’ chief ministerial face, Channi, is facing a tough fight from Aam Aadmi Party’s Labh Singh Ugoke and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Satnam Singh Rahi. However, the point of discussion is which seat Channi will choose if he wins both the segments.

Earlier, while filing his nomination papers, the CM was accompanied by sitting AAP legislator Pirmal Singh Dhaula, who had won on an AAP ticket and joined the Congress at the fag end of his tenure. However, Pirmal’s absence is conspicuous in Channi’s rallies these days and the CM is mostly accompanied by former SAD leader Darbara Singh Guru, former Bhadaur MLA and Faridkot MP Mohammed Sadiq and ex-MLA Nirmal Singh Nimma.

“Channi will choose either Chamkaur Sahib or Bhadaur if he wins both seats. This will put an additional burden on the people in the form of a bypoll,” said Chamkaur Singh, a resident of the constituency.

Bhadaur is a semi-urban segment that was once a SAD bastion, but Congress’ Mohammed Sadique defeated Akali candidate Darbara Singh Guru in the 2012 assembly elections. In 2017, an AAP wave swept the region and its candidate Dhaula emerged the winner, defeating former three-time Akali MLA Balvir Singh Ghunas and the Congress nominee.

SAD candidate Satnam Singh Rahi said that Channi will lose from both seats. “The segment is facing a shortage of drinking water, irrigation facilities, and health services. Channi did nothing for the area when he was the technical education minister,” said Rahi.

Labh Singh Ugoke, who hails from a humble family, said Channi should tell the voters of the constituency what he has done for the area during his tenure as CM. “Channi has served as a CM but road, health and education infrastructure is still poor. They have been making fake promises for decades and this time people want change. First, Channi will not win from here, but he should still clarify whether he will betray the voters of Chamkaur Sahib or Bhadaur (if he wins both seats),” said Ugoke.

Channi said, “I will stay with Bhadaur. I will not forget my words. The people of the segment are supporting me wholeheartedly.”

Punjab Lok Congress’ Dharam Singh and SSM’s Gora Singh are also in the fray.

