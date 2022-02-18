Poll buzz: Raghav says vote for ‘jharoo’ to clean political dirt

Campaigning in Ferozepur Rural on Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha exhorted people to vote for an honest and stable government by making his party’s candidates win the elections. Listing sand, cable, drugs and transport mafia as the scourge of the state, he urged the electorate to press the button of “Jharoo” (broom, AAP’s poll symbol) in order to clean the “political dirt” in Punjab.

Centenarian ex-MLA special invitee at PM’s rally

Sahi Ram Bishnoi, a 100-year-old former MLA, was a special guest at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Abohar on Thursday. Bishnoi was elected from Abohar in undivided Punjab in 1957 and is the oldest living elected representative of Punjab. He was part of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political arm of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and precursor to Bharatiya Janata Party. The PM greeted him on the stage during the rally.

Sidhu repeatedly apologising for his absence

Being targeted by rival candidates, including bête noire Bikram Singh Majithia, over his prolonged absence from Amritsar East segment, Punjab Congress chief and local MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is seeking re-election from the seat, is seen repeatedly tendering apology to voters on the issue. Recently, while addressing a poll meeting, Sidhu admitted that he could not be available for the residents of his segment and assured them that he would not give them a chance to complain in future.