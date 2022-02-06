Punjab election: Sidhu's 'all will abide' tweet ahead of Congress' CM face declaration by Rahul Gandhi

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that everyone will abide by the decision of Rahul Gandhi as the suspense over the chief ministerial face for the assembly elections is likely to end today. Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, will be in Punjab to address the 'Aawaz Punjab Di' virtual rally at 2pm on Sunday. He is expected to declare chief ministerial candidate for the polls during his visit.

Sidhu, a contender for the chief ministerial candidate, welcomed Congress' “leading light Rahul ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab".

“Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision !!!” Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu has been on the offensive over the chief ministerial's face for the Punjab assembly elections. On Saturday, the Congress leader told a press briefing that whoever the party selects for the top post will have absolute power.

“The leader selected will have absolute power. The state is like a pyramid. One person will make it to the top,” Sidhu said. “Remember, thieves were made to sit at the top and the state became bankrupt. Make an honest person the CM this time, a person with a vision.”

Sidhu alleged that no one is talking about the 60 MLAs contesting the polls or about the road map to government formation.

"Did I budge from policy? Did I move from the budgetary allocations? Did Sidhu open his own sand mine or liquor shop? I may be the only one person whose income has diminished in crores. But I am satisfied," he said.

Punjab will go into the polls on February 20 and the counting of the votes will be done on March 10.