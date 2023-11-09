Congress govt in Rajasthan sympathising with terrorists: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan of “sympathising with terrorists”. **EDS: IMAGE VIA @BJP4India** Udaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly election, in Udaipur, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_09_2023_000396A)(PTI)

He also invoked the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur in June last year. Lal was killed by Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed for supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma’s contentious remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

"Under the tenure of Congress, incidents that shame humanity are happening to the people. The terror incident with Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur is a big blot on Congress and it happened because Congress is sympathising with terrorists," Modi said at a rally in Udaipur.

He also alleged that under the tenure of the Congress, terrorist organisations such as PFI are holding rallies fearlessly in Rajasthan.

“There is a Congress Government here so terrorist organisations like PFI take out rallies fearlessly. Terrorist-sympathiser Congress government will destroy Rajasthan. Will we let Rajasthan be destroyed?” he asked. “From several areas in Rajasthan, stories about the migration of the poor have started coming in. If the Congress Government continues here, this will further increase.”

The prime minister also criticised the Gehlot-led government, saying that it wasted five years of the Rajasthan. He also took a veiled dig at the tussle between Gehlot and his in-party rival, Sachin Pilot.

“Congress govt was busy deciding who would sit on the CM's chair and wasted 5 years of Rajasthan,” Modi said. “In this fight for the chair, Congress did not care about public issues.”

The prime minister also alleged that neither Dalits, backward or poor nor women are safe in the state. “Congress has made Rajasthan the number 1 in terms of crime against women. Congress government has proved to be a total failure in curbing the crimes against women,” he alleged.

The prime minister also expressed confidence that his party is going to emerge victorious in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“India is certain to be among the top three economies of the world in my third term,” he said. “For Rajasthan to also benefit from this rapid development of India, it is necessary it has a BJP government.”

The polls for the 200-member assembly in Rajasthan are scheduled for November 25. The votes will be counted on December 3.

